Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Weather in Pakistan: PMD forecasts dry spell

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Dry weather is likely to persist in most parts of Pakistan with isolated showers in parts of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD also said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country and added that a "shallow westerly wave" is affecting northern areas.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday.

However, light rain is expected in north of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. The PMD has also forecast snowfall over the mountains.

More From Pakistan:

WhatsApp may soon allow use from 'linked devices': Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon allow use from 'linked devices': Here's what we know so far
WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad

WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad
Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction

Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction
‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47

‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47
China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office

China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office
PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums

PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums
GB Election 2020: Bilawal warns of protests if polls are rigged

GB Election 2020: Bilawal warns of protests if polls are rigged
PMC announces MDCAT exemption criteria for foreign students

PMC announces MDCAT exemption criteria for foreign students
Karachi administration offers free CSS consultation services at Frere Hall

Karachi administration offers free CSS consultation services at Frere Hall
PM Imran Khan amasses 10 million followers on Facebook

PM Imran Khan amasses 10 million followers on Facebook
'Make the world understand by peace and dialogue': Hamza Ali Abbasi's advice for Muslims

'Make the world understand by peace and dialogue': Hamza Ali Abbasi's advice for Muslims
Faisalabad prayer leader accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

Faisalabad prayer leader accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

Latest

view all