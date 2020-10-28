Weather in Pakistan: PMD forecasts dry spell

ISLAMABAD: Dry weather is likely to persist in most parts of Pakistan with isolated showers in parts of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD also said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country and added that a "shallow westerly wave" is affecting northern areas.



Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday.



However, light rain is expected in north of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. The PMD has also forecast snowfall over the mountains.