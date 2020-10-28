Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Karachi: Changing weather to bring colder nights over next few days, says PMD

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

A couple walks at the Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan, October 6, 2020. AFP/Asif Hassan/Files

KARACHI: The changing weather is expected to bring colder nights in the port city over the next few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its daily forecast report issued Wednesday.

According to a PMD spokesperson, the weather in Karachi is expected to get colder at night over the course of the next two-to-four days.

"Due to a change in the wind direction over [every] 24 hours, the weather gets chillier at night," they added.

The spokesperson mentioned that October's average temperature was 21.9°C; however, "these days the temperature is being recorded at 17.5°C, which is lower than normal".

Winters, the official warned, are expected to be longer this year and a relevant outlook would be released in the first week of November.

