Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Angelina Jolie fights to keep kids away from Brad Pitt for the holidays: report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle has turned into a war as of late, and recent reports claim Jolie is going to great lengths to make sure Brad Pitt has no access to the children for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

The report comes via Star and per a source that is close to the couple, Jolie is trying to ruin Brad’s chances of having Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox over for Christmas because she herself not want to be alone for the holidays.

The source explains, “Brad accuses Angie of throwing a wrench in the wheel anytime he wants to do something. He felt forced to turn this into a courtroom battle.”

Despite wanting the same exact thing, the duo is also refusing to meet each other half way and are being ‘stubborn’ about the entire process. The source explains, “Being stuck in L.A. during the holidays is misery for both of them, but they’re both so stubborn they won’t work with each other towards a resolution.”

