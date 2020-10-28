Prince Philip dubbed ‘ill-tempered, rough’ by courtiers: report

Prince Philips’s reputation within the royal household was never something that royal courtiers pinned high hopes upon. There were also some who even had insulting thoughts about the future King consort, back in the day.

Royal historian Dr Kate Williams shed some light on the Prince’s perceived temperament and was quoted telling Express UK, "The courtiers, the household, the Royal Family, even Government, there was a feeling that he just wasn't the right character for the job. It was said he was ill-tempered, that he was rough and he was not inclined to be faithful.”

Mr Williams believes the main reason courtiers had such a negative view about the prince was simply because of his independent personality. "Really, I think a lot of the criticism of Philip was because the knew the couldn't tell him what to do. That he was such an independent man."