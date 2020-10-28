Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip dubbed ‘ill-tempered, rough’ by courtiers: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Prince Philip dubbed ‘ill-tempered, rough’ by courtiers: report

Prince Philips’s reputation within the royal household was never something that royal courtiers pinned high hopes upon. There were also some who even had insulting thoughts about the future King consort, back in the day.

Royal historian Dr Kate Williams shed some light on the Prince’s perceived temperament and was quoted telling Express UK, "The courtiers, the household, the Royal Family, even Government, there was a feeling that he just wasn't the right character for the job. It was said he was ill-tempered, that he was rough and he was not inclined to be faithful.”

Mr Williams believes the main reason courtiers had such a negative view about the prince was simply because of his independent personality. "Really, I think a lot of the criticism of Philip was because the knew the couldn't tell him what to do. That he was such an independent man."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle puts an end to speculations about UK return as she seeks delay to trial

Meghan Markle puts an end to speculations about UK return as she seeks delay to trial

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke royal traditions to keep Archie’s godparents secret?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke royal traditions to keep Archie’s godparents secret?
Hailey Bieber is spreading Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's message to youth

Hailey Bieber is spreading Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's message to youth

Tom Parker blessed with a child after brain tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker blessed with a child after brain tumour diagnosis
Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor greets Muslims on Eid Milad

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor greets Muslims on Eid Milad
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington abode under probe over slave trade links

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington abode under probe over slave trade links
Queen Elizabeth II to hold on to the throne despite ease in duties

Queen Elizabeth II to hold on to the throne despite ease in duties
Will Smith touches on his most 'nerve wracking' moments as an actor

Will Smith touches on his most 'nerve wracking' moments as an actor
‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics

‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics
Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan Markle, Prince Harry move in with her

Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan Markle, Prince Harry move in with her
Angelina Jolie fights to keep kids away from Brad Pitt for the holidays: report

Angelina Jolie fights to keep kids away from Brad Pitt for the holidays: report
Kanye West locks horns with Jennifer Aniston: ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’

Kanye West locks horns with Jennifer Aniston: ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’

Latest

view all