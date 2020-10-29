Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 29 2020
'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo reveals show might end by the end of this year

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Ellen Pompeo hinted at a plausible end to the longest-running medical TV series Grey's Anatomy after season 17 this month.

While speaking to Variety, the actress shared that this year is the last year of her contract, which means that it could very much end in the near future.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet,” Pompeo said. “But the truth is, this year could be it.”

“I’m constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be. As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that,” she later added. “I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be.”

She went on to say that it is highly likely that the show might end when she leaves. “I don’t take the decision lightly,” she said. “We employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform. And I’m very grateful for it.”

Pompeo, who plays the titular character in the show of Meredith Grey said, “The show, at its core, brings people together,” she said. “And the fact that people can come together and watch the show, and think about things they may not have ordinarily thought about, or see things normalized and humanized in a way that a lot of people really need to see — it helps you become a better human being. If this show has helped anybody become a better human being, then that’s the legacy I’d love to sit with.”

