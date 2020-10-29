Prince Harry would’ve quit even if he hadn’t met Meghan Markle, suggests Lacey

Many have been holding Meghan Markle responsible for leading Prince Harry out of the family with her ‘outrageous’ ways.

However, experts believe that the Duke of Sussex would have severed ties even if he hadn’t married the former actor.

Royal historian, Robert Lacey writes in his tell-all Battle of Brothers, that the life of a spare is anything but simple.

“They say the life of a spare is very cruel. They start off as costars. I mean, your elder mothers or grandmothers will remember the little princesses, and Elizabeth and Margaret were treated and presented just the same. Two charming little girls, equal status,” he said.

“But with every passing day and obviously with marriage and the birth of children, it’s all downhill from then onwards,” Lacey went on to say.

“In the end, the frustration would have come out. I mean, clearly the royal plan and expectation was that Harry would marry a nice, interesting girl called Henrietta or Annabel and go and live in the country and be happy with the role of spare, just as he had been very loyally during the early years of the marriage of William and Kate,” he explained.

“Just as Yoko Ono stole John from that Fab Four, Meghan stole Harry from the Royal Fab Four. [Meghan] offered a more challenging and inspiring and creative destiny than being his brother’s perpetual backup,” the author claimed.