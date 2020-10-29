Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry would’ve quit even if he hadn’t met Meghan Markle, suggests Lacey

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Many have been holding Meghan Markle responsible for leading Prince Harry out of the family with her ‘outrageous’ ways.

However, experts believe that the Duke of Sussex would have severed ties even if he hadn’t married the former actor.

Royal historian, Robert Lacey writes in his tell-all Battle of Brothers, that the life of a spare is anything but simple.

“They say the life of a spare is very cruel. They start off as costars. I mean, your elder mothers or grandmothers will remember the little princesses, and Elizabeth and Margaret were treated and presented just the same. Two charming little girls, equal status,” he said.

“But with every passing day and obviously with marriage and the birth of children, it’s all downhill from then onwards,” Lacey went on to say.

“In the end, the frustration would have come out. I mean, clearly the royal plan and expectation was that Harry would marry a nice, interesting girl called Henrietta or Annabel and go and live in the country and be happy with the role of spare, just as he had been very loyally during the early years of the marriage of William and Kate,” he explained.

“Just as Yoko Ono stole John from that Fab Four, Meghan stole Harry from the Royal Fab Four. [Meghan] offered a more challenging and inspiring and creative destiny than being his brother’s perpetual backup,” the author claimed.

More From Entertainment:

Cameron Diaz on family planning in her ‘second half’ of life

Cameron Diaz on family planning in her ‘second half’ of life
Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’

Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’
Angelina Jolie loses lead lawyer in bitter custody war against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie loses lead lawyer in bitter custody war against Brad Pitt
Gigi Hadid says her daughter is already being spoiled as she pens note of gratitude

Gigi Hadid says her daughter is already being spoiled as she pens note of gratitude

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an exaggerated idea about their importance'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an exaggerated idea about their importance'
George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour

George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour
Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum

Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum
Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads

Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together

Latest

view all