Meghan Markle blamed for Prince Harry’s ‘rebellion’ in the royal family

Meghan Markle has come under fire for yet another reason, and it seems the public blames her for leading Prince Harry astray from the 'safety' of the royal fold.

This claim has been made by brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer. He believes the hate directed towards Meghan Markle is ‘entirely fair’.

He told Express UK, “Meghan has become a catalyst for immense pain throughout Britain and what many see as a move by Harry to merchandise and disrespect the Crown. And that has made people barking mad.”

He also went on to add how “Meghan is someone who was thirsty for Hollywood fame, who started out on the acting side and has proceeded with this Netflix deal on merchandising on behalf of the halo of royalty.”

Hence, since “That would not have happened to Harry without [the duchess]. Meghan is absolutely getting blamed in part for Harry’s choices.”