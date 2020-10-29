Can't connect right now! retry
Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh issues coronavirus guidelines for conferences, events

A picture taken on October 28, 2020 an illuminated street in a residential area ahead of celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Pakistan port city of Karachi. — AFP

The Sindh government on Thursday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines for Eid Milad un Nabi.

The event is marked with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Pakistan to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Every year on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, processions, events and gatherings across the country draw out huge crowds.

The provincial government has released the SOPs in its bid to stem the spread of the virus.

SOPs to be observed at venues, gatherings and processions:

- The venue to conduct Seerat conferences and Milad should be open and spacious with proper ventilation arrangements

- Maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory — as it is currently being observed in mosques

- Thermal scanning of all individuals at entry points

- Masks are mandatory, while sanitisers, masks, and handwashing facilities should be available

- The ulemas and naat reciters should be tested for coronavirus.



