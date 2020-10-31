Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Taylor Swift and Tom Hanks have been declared as the most trusted celebrities in the upcoming US election 2020, a new study finds. 

The study was conducted by Whitman Insight strategies and MRC where over 1000 likely voters were asked about their opinion of the influence of celebrity endorsements in the forthcoming elections.

Many of them replied positively and confirmed that indeed the celebrities have been very influential in shaping their opinions.

12 per cent of voters claimed their choice of vote has been influenced by a celebrity, out of these, 28 percent were black voters and 17 per cent were millennials.

49 per cent of voters said they believe Tom Hanks is the most trusted when it comes to politics. He is followed by Dwayne Johnson who stands at 45 per cent. Out of 36 per cent who have already voted, 13 per cent claim to be influenced by Taylor Swift.

For Gen Z, Zendaya was ranked the most influential star, while Lady Gaga stood atop for LGBTQ+ voters.

