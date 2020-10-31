Can't connect right now! retry
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on Saturday. File photo

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs41.7 while it was sold at Rs42.3 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, October 31.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111
111
Canadian Dollar118.5
120.5
China Yuan23.75
23.9
Euro
186
188.5
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal 
41.7
42.3
UAE Dirham 
43
43.5
UK Pound Sterling 
206
210
US Dollar 
159.5
160.2

