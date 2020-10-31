Grimes’s son X Æ A-XII is ‘into radical art’ R-rated movies

Elon Musk and Grimes’s son X Æ A-XII is barely five months old and the parents already believe his growth should not be stifled by 'basic' sensory play.

The proud parents went into total radio silence ever since the announcement of X Æ A-XII’s name caused an uproar of confusion online, until now.

During her interview for The New York Times, Grimes touched upon her new projects and admitted that her son has been loving AI based lullabies and radical art.

The inspiration for everything Grimes is trying out with her baby boy stems simply from the fact that “Stuff for babies is really just creatively bad.”

“I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless [expletive].” The singer also believes treating babies as if they are stupid is completely dumb because they “do have taste. They definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions.”

The biggest indicator for it all began when Grimes introduced her infant son to movies like Apocalypse Now. The singer explained, “I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby. He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level.”

While Grimes is completely hands on with her son, Musk has decided to take a back seat since, “Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do.”

Musk told the Times, "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."