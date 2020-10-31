Can't connect right now! retry
Khloé Kardashian struggles to cope without daughter True during quarantine

Khloé Kardashian cannot be around her daughter True while she fights against Covid-19 and it is proving to be the most “gut-wrenching” thing in the world.

"It was so incredibly scary,” Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show. "I mean, it still is scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn't have really any information or the information we had changed every single day."

Almost immediately after that, she started to feel “really sick.” The reality TV star explains that she turned straight to masks and self-isolation the moment she felt herself taking a turn for the worse. 

"I felt really quickly on that I was getting sick with something. And I remember I just wore a mask [and] I remember wearing gloves just because it was speculation all about COVID but no one really knew.”

Even though "We all were like there's no way I could have COVID. I still was just very diligent, wearing masks, and we got tested, the whole family got tested, and my results were positive."

During the course of her interview, Khloé also added that her family became increasingly shocked to see that they all tested negative. "I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part.”

"I mean, I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing."

