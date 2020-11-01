Can't connect right now! retry
Harvey Weinstein slapped with federal lawsuit by accuser Mimi Haleyi

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence since he was convicted / File photo

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been slapped with a federal lawsuit by his accuser, Mimi Haleyi on Friday.

The former Project Runway production assistant filed new court documents and described how Weinstein used “his wealth, power and influence to pull her into his orbit.”

Restating her stance from her testimony in the sexual assault trial against him—which helped put the rapist behind bars—Haleyi said she was lured into his apartment by him in 2006 and was sexually assaulted.

Her lawyers wrote in the filing: “Ms. Haley lived with the horror, humiliation and pain that this assault caused for years.”

Haleyi recalls meeting him again weeks later as she was in desperate need of work and “he was an extremely useful industry connection.”

Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence since he was convicted of first-degree criminal sex act earlier this year.

