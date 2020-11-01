'Maybe down, but not out': PTI's Ali Zaidi tests positive for coronavirus

"May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice," Ali Zaidi prayed. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he confirmed on social media, vowing that while he was "down", he was "not out".



"So they just told me I have tested #COVID +," he wrote on Twitter. "Means I have to quarantine & isolate myself."

Ali Zaidi vowed that he would continue to use social media to "expose those who have robbed this nation & continue to damage us even today".



"May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice," the minister prayed.