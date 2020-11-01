Can't connect right now! retry
'Maybe down, but not out': PTI's Ali Zaidi tests positive for coronavirus

"May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice," Ali Zaidi prayed. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he confirmed on social media, vowing that while he was "down", he was "not out".

"So they just told me I have tested #COVID +," he wrote on Twitter. "Means I have to quarantine & isolate myself."

Ali Zaidi vowed that he would continue to use social media to "expose those who have robbed this nation & continue to damage us even today".

"May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice," the minister prayed.

PM Imran Khan announces granting Gilgit-Baltistan provisional provincial status

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

Stop dragging Pakistan into India’s politics: Foreign Office slams Modi on Pulwama remarks

Most parts of Pakistan to experience dry weather today: Met Office

Abhinandan controversy: Banners, flexes declaring Ayaz Sadiq ‘traitor’ put up in Lahore

Delay Peshawar rally to avoid possible terrorist attack: KP govt to PDM

'Selected-18 more dangerous than COVID-19,' says Sindh information minister in retort to federal counterpart

Petrol price slashed by Rs1.57 for November

PML-N leader Musadik Malik tests positive for coronavirus

MSR should be allowed to defend himself as a free man: PBA

Security forces foil possible terrorist activity in Balochistan: ISPR

Badin men allegedly gang-rape teen with speech impairment for four months

