Sunday Nov 01 2020
Web Desk

Sophie Turner gears up to voice Princess Charlotte in royal series ‘The Prince’

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Sophie Turner will voicing the five-year-old Princess Charlotte, fourth in line to the British throne

British star Sophie Turner is all set to step into a royal role but not one you might have in mind.

The Games of Thrones star, 24, will voicing the five-year-old Princess Charlotte, fourth in line to the British throne and the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the royal HBO Max series, The Prince.

A new clip from the animated series focused on the monarchy has been making rounds on social media where Princess Charlotte along with her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis can be seen celebrating Halloween.

George can be seen telling his viewers in a video that he and his siblings are dressed as the three pigs. And then Charlotte enters the scene as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz while Prince Louis dons a vampire costume.

"Come on, it's a group costume! It doesn't work unless we all do it,” says George as Turner’s Charlotte hits back, saying: “Maybe say you're Ariana Grande's pet pig?"

The animated sitcom parodies the British royals with Prince George, 7, being the protagonist.

Apart from Turner, other A-listers have also jumped aboard the project, including Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Candola Rashad and Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton and Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth II. 

