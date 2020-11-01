Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle echoes Princess Diana with her political speeches

Meghan Markle has a number of times been compared to Princess Diana, ever since she married Prince Harry.

With the same outspoken and bold personality as the late Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and her recent political speeches have drawn flak and have been compared with her late mother-in-law’s controversial statements.

Political scientist Jenny Hocking told Express that Meghan raising her voice for social issues echo Diana’s support extended to causes like HIV/AIDS, landmines and homelessness.

Express reported: “Professor Jenny Hocking argued that simply encouraging people to vote is not partisan, it is ‘above politics’ and therefore reminds her of Diana’s work, which was also above politics.”

Meghan is certainly not the first royal to have spoken out about politics as earlier, Prince Charles, Prince William have also been criticized for being advocates to environmental issues. 

