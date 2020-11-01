Can't connect right now! retry
Andrew Cuomo responds to claims of 'ghosting' Chelsea Handler

Andrew Cuomo explained his side of the story and reacted to Chelsea Handler's crush on him

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, at last, got the chance to clear the air and respond to the claims that he did not return comedian Chelsea Handler’s request to go on a date.

In an interview with The View on Thursday, Cuomo explained his side of the story and reacted to Handler's crush on him.

Only a day before Cuomo’s appearance, on Wednesday, The View also welcomed Chelsea Handler as their guest who admitted to having admired Cuomo’s work in politics, especially after the novel coronavirus. She feels that the public “was so dehydrated for real leadership.”

Handler continued, telling the hosts: "I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date, and he did say yes — and then I never heard from him."

When Cuomo appeared for an interview the next day to promote his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, one of the show’s hosts, Sunny Hostin, asked Cuomo about Handler’s claim.

"We had Chelsea Handler on yesterday, who has admitted to having a significant crush on you, and she asked us to follow up on something," Hostin said. "Governor, are you ghosting Chelsea Handler?"

The host also replayed Handler’s interview where she confessed her love for Cuomo which made the governor chuckle.

He in turn responded: "I'm a big fan of Chelsea's, and she is great, and we have fun. But on my dating life, I am only dating, at this point, in-state residents. I'm dating New York residents, and so if Chelsea changes her residence, then maybe we can work it out."

Handler has often expressed her admiration towards Cuomo and also has a portion of her HBO stand-up special Evolution dedicated to him.

