In pictures: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir cooks, shares meals with residents of Islamabad panahgah

Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir on Saturday cooked and shared meals with the residents of Islamabad panahgah established under the umbrella of the Ehsaas Programme.



The chef is in Pakistan for a four-day tour — October 31 to November 3 — according to media reports.

Ozdamir has more than 17 million followers on Instagram and nearly 500K on Twitter.

Chef Ozdemir is known for his fascinating and intriguing cooking videos that exhibit his brilliant gastonomical skills.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sania Nishtar also joined the Turkish chef during his visit to the panahgah.

