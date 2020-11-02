Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

At least four wounded in attack at Kabul University: Afghanistan health ministry

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Twitter/Rateb Noori (@RatebNoori)/via Geo.tv

KABUL: At least four people were wounded during an attack Monday at an educational institute in the capital of Afghanistan, the country's public health ministry said, as per local media, after explosion and gunshots were heard at the varsity.

Masooma Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the health ministry, told AFP four people had been taken to hospital but casualties could increase.

Students of the Kabul University escaped a compound after at least three assailants stormed the varsity, Tolo News said in an update, citing sources, with the attack coming as several senior government officials were expected to attend the opening of an Iranian book fair.

Authorities have reached the attack scene.

'A burst of gunfire'

"Gunshots are being heard from inside the university," Hamid Obaidi, a spokesperson for the ministry of higher education, told AFP, adding that the students were being evacuated from the building, he said.

The students who witnessed the attack spoke of chaos and confusion as gunfire erupted. "We were studying inside our classrooms when suddenly we heard a burst of gunfire inside the university," said Fraidoon Ahmadi, 23.

"Some university students have fled... it is chaotic and students are terrified," he added.

The ministry of interior confirmed gunshots were heard at the university and that police had been deployed.

'Enemies of education'

"The enemies of Afghanistan, the enemies of education... have entered Kabul University," Tariq Arian, a spokesperson for the ministry of interior, told reporters. "The security forces are in the area trying to control the situation.

"They are advancing carefully to prevent any harm to the students," Arian added.

A member of Afghanistan’s Parliament, Mariam Sulaimankhel, shared a video from the scene, terming the incident "a disgusting terrorist attack" and asking why the attacks "want to discourage the younger generation from educating themselves?"

In recent years, several education centres have come under attack from extremist groups such as Daesh. Last week, at least 24 people — mostly students — were killed in a suicide attack on an educational centre in western Kabul district that was claimed by the terrorist group.

On October 27, five Afghan security officers were killed and 33 people wounded following an hours-long attack on an Afghan police special forces base involving car bombs and a firefight.

Violence amid Afghan peace talks

Three suicide bombers detonated their explosives-loaded vehicles targeting the base in Khost, the city's police chief Ghulam Daud Tarakhil told AFP, before other assailants tried to storm the compound.

A fierce firefight that lasted for almost nine hours between the militants and security forces ended with the killing of seven other militants, Tarakhil said.

Violence has raged across Afghanistan in recent weeks even as the Taliban and Afghan government remain engaged in peace talks to end the country's long-running conflict.

In 2018, a suicide bomber had killed dozens of people, many of them teenagers, in front of Kabul university in an attack also claimed by Daesh.

More to follow...

More From World:

US election 2020: Donald Trump to declare ‘premature’ victory

US election 2020: Donald Trump to declare ‘premature’ victory
Israeli businessmen welcomed with kosher food, Hebrew signs as they land in Dubai

Israeli businessmen welcomed with kosher food, Hebrew signs as they land in Dubai
Wrecking ball: A look at Donald Trump's campaign to 'fix' America ahead of US Elections 2020

Wrecking ball: A look at Donald Trump's campaign to 'fix' America ahead of US Elections 2020
From tragedy to triumph: A look at Joe Biden's political career ahead of US Elections 2020

From tragedy to triumph: A look at Joe Biden's political career ahead of US Elections 2020
Under fire Indian couple denies to takedown intimate wedding photoshoot

Under fire Indian couple denies to takedown intimate wedding photoshoot
US election 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden hit key states in final weekend sprint before vote

US election 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden hit key states in final weekend sprint before vote
US election 2020: Joe Biden leads in polls, Donald Trump close in swing states

US election 2020: Joe Biden leads in polls, Donald Trump close in swing states
5-year-old allegedly sodomised in India's Maharashtra

5-year-old allegedly sodomised in India's Maharashtra
Sean Connery suffered from dementia in final years, reveals widow

Sean Connery suffered from dementia in final years, reveals widow
WATCH: Smart parrot repeatedly rejects Modi

WATCH: Smart parrot repeatedly rejects Modi
Halloween attack: Swordsman in medieval clothing kills two in Canada's Quebec city

Halloween attack: Swordsman in medieval clothing kills two in Canada's Quebec city
Turkey earthquake: 70-year-old man rescued from rubble as death toll hits 51

Turkey earthquake: 70-year-old man rescued from rubble as death toll hits 51

Latest

view all