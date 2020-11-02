Can't connect right now! retry
Global coronavirus death toll crosses 1.2 million

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Pupils walk in front of a closed bookstore on the fourth day of a lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Montpellier, southern France, on November 2, 2020. — AFP

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,201,450 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.

More than 46,543,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 30,903,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 5,189 new deaths and 457,794 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 614, followed by India with 496 and Iran with 440.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 231,003 deaths from 9,208,874 cases. At least 3,630,632 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 160,074 deaths from 5,545,705 cases, India with 122,607 deaths from 8,229,313 cases, Mexico with 91,895 deaths from 929,392 cases, and the United Kingdom with 46,717 deaths from 1,034,914 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 105 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 101, Spain 77 and Brazil 75.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,997 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,024 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean together have 403,015 deaths from 11,355,634 cases, Europe 280,772 deaths from 10,690,122 infections, and the United States and Canada 241,182 from 9,445,641 cases.

Asia has reported 171,485 deaths from 10,633,543 cases, the Middle East 60,807 deaths from 2,586,451 cases, Africa 43,167 deaths from 1,797,090 cases, and Oceania 1,022 from 34,619 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

