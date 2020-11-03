Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's father determined to travel to UK to testify in Duchess's privacy court case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Meghan Markle's battle against British tabloid has taken an interesting turn after her father Thomas Markle vowed to appear in court to give his side of the argument.

Meghan, who filed a privacy court case in UK against the Mail on Sunday for printing a confidential letter she and Harry wrote to her father Thomas, successfully managed to get the hearing adjourned until next fall.

Meanwhile, her father Thomas sent out a statement regarding his side of the case, which was read out by ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship.

"There was a statement from her father, Thomas Markle, read out. It said how the case is causing him anxiety and he wants to get it over as quickly as possible," Ship told viewers.

"He talked about how he continues to feel misrepresented and he is planning to travel to London to give evidence in person to give his side of the story. I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better," he quoted Meghan's father as saying.

Ship added: "The other part of the story is he might not be doing it at all because Meghan has applied for a summary judgment application.

"It's been granted which means they're going to test whether or not this case can be heard on a summary basis.

Thomas is willing to travel to London to appear in court in order to testify against his own daughter.

ANL's group editorial legal director Liz Hartley said she had spoken to Thomas who revealed, "He is anxious that he should have his day in court so that he can tell the truth in public, have his evidence tested under cross-examination and defend himself against the suggestion that he breached the claimant's privacy without any reasonable justification.

"Despite his state of health, Mr Markle was and is planning to travel to London to give evidence in person and I can confirm that his intention to give evidence is as firm as it has always been," Hartley added.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's domestic feud causes rift between former spouses

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's domestic feud causes rift between former spouses

Fragile Queen Elizabeth mourning after 'close' family member passes away

Fragile Queen Elizabeth mourning after 'close' family member passes away
Prince William slammed for keeping public in dark about coronavirus diagnosis

Prince William slammed for keeping public in dark about coronavirus diagnosis
Kendall Jenner got party attendants tested for COVID-19, clarifies Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner got party attendants tested for COVID-19, clarifies Kris Jenner
Prince Philip reunites with Queen Elizabeth as they return to Windsor Castle together

Prince Philip reunites with Queen Elizabeth as they return to Windsor Castle together
Selena Gomez becomes second-time godmother to cousin's baby

Selena Gomez becomes second-time godmother to cousin's baby
Gigi Hadid's last-minute message to fans is a reminder telling them to vote

Gigi Hadid's last-minute message to fans is a reminder telling them to vote

Did Amber Heard really defecate in Johnny Depp's bed? Here's the truth

Did Amber Heard really defecate in Johnny Depp's bed? Here's the truth

Johnny Depp's career comes to an end with earthshaking ruling?

Johnny Depp's career comes to an end with earthshaking ruling?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie may bring Queen and other royals back together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie may bring Queen and other royals back together
Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party

Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party
Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Markle and Harry to join festivities: report

Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Markle and Harry to join festivities: report

Latest

view all