Tuesday Nov 03 2020
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42 while it was sold at Rs42.6 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42 while it was sold at Rs42.6 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 3.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying Selling
Australian Dollar111.7
115.7
Canadian Dollar119
121
China Yuan23.75
23.9
Euro187
189.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42
42.6 
UAE Dirham43.5
44 
UK Pound Sterling206.5
211.5
US Dollar159.7
160.4


