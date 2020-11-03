Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42 while it was sold at Rs42.6 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42 while it was sold at Rs42.6 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 3.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.7

115.7

Canadian Dollar 119

121

China Yuan 23.75

23.9

Euro 187

189.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42

42.6

UAE Dirham 43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling 206.5

211.5

US Dollar 159.7

160.4





