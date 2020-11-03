AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 3.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.7

115.7

Canadian Dollar 119

121

Chinese Yuan

23.75

23.9

Euro

187

189.5

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42

42.6

UAE Dirham 43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling 206.5

211.5

US Dollar 159.7

160.4





