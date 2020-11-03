November 3: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,051 at the opening of trading today. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs113,200 on Tuesday after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs1,100 a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,051 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs943 during the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs88,963, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs103,766 a day prior.



