Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

November 3: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,051 at the opening of trading today. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs113,200 on Tuesday after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs1,100 a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,051 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs943 during the previous trading day.

Read more: November 2 : Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs88,963, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs103,766 a day prior.


More From Business:

Federal cabinet expected to reduce power tariff by Rs6 for SMEs

Federal cabinet expected to reduce power tariff by Rs6 for SMEs
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3
PSX: Stocks continue to take a battering, KSE 100 closes down more than 700 points

PSX: Stocks continue to take a battering, KSE 100 closes down more than 700 points
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2
November 2: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 2: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Nov 1

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Nov 1
FBR asks citizens to file tax returns by Dec 8, warns deadline will not be extended

FBR asks citizens to file tax returns by Dec 8, warns deadline will not be extended

Latest

view all