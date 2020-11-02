Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

November 2: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs96,108 at the opening of trading of the market. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs112,100 on Monday after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs500 during previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs96,108 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs428 previously.

Read more: October 31: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs88,099, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,758 at the opening of the market.


More From Business:

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Nov 1

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Nov 1
FBR asks citizens to file tax returns by Dec 8, warns deadline will not be extended

FBR asks citizens to file tax returns by Dec 8, warns deadline will not be extended
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31
Good news: Pakistan gets textile orders from top brands Hugo Boss, Guess, Target

Good news: Pakistan gets textile orders from top brands Hugo Boss, Guess, Target
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31
October 31: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 31: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Oil & gas sector: More than 400,000 jobs cut in 2020

Oil & gas sector: More than 400,000 jobs cut in 2020

Latest

view all