November 2: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

Monday Nov 02, 2020
KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs112,100 on Monday after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs500 during previous intra-day trading.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs96,108 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs428 previously.
Read more: October 31: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs88,099, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,758 at the opening of the market.