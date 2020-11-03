Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
FCFareedullah Chaudhry

Ehsaas programme officer arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

By
FCFareedullah Chaudhry

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Alexis Brown/Geo.tv/via Unsplash

LAYYAH: An Ehsaas programme officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl, police confirmed on Tuesday, adding that while the heinous crime occurred on October 27, the case was filed three days ago.

According to police, the suspect went to the ninth-grader's house in Layyah's Chaubara tehsil to rape her after obtaining her personal data by promising to register her for the Ehsaas programme.

A medico-legal report confirmed that the 15-year-old girl had been subjected to sexual assault. Police consequently registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested the suspect earlier today.

The young survivor alleged that the suspect, who is a clerk at the Ehsaas programme office, took her information to figure out where she lived and then abused her at her home.

She explained that she had gone to the Ehsaas Centre with her mother to collect relief money. After finding out all the details, she went on, "the clerk kept harassing me over the phone and — three days ago — he came to my home, raped me, and fled".

The ninth-grader has appealed for justice and demanded that the arrested suspect be punished.

In the meantime, the suspect has been detained in a prison in Chak No. 377 TDA. His DNA samples have been obtained and he is expected to be produced in court for remand tomorrow.

More From Pakistan:

'Moment to ponder': Sindh govt spokesperson warns against increasing coronavirus cases

'Moment to ponder': Sindh govt spokesperson warns against increasing coronavirus cases
Disclosing assets of top NAB bosses 'against public interest', rules PIC

Disclosing assets of top NAB bosses 'against public interest', rules PIC
Indian troops' firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR

Indian troops' firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR
Coronavirus: Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, says PM Imran Khan

Coronavirus: Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, says PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan announces reduced energy costs for industrial sector

PM Imran Khan announces reduced energy costs for industrial sector
Education ministers to decide about school closure, winter vacations on Nov 5

Education ministers to decide about school closure, winter vacations on Nov 5
Arzoo Raja case: 44-year-old suspect sent on 3-day physical remand

Arzoo Raja case: 44-year-old suspect sent on 3-day physical remand
PML-N lawmaker says met Buzdar 'months ago'

PML-N lawmaker says met Buzdar 'months ago'
Firdous Ashiq Awan stands accused of contempt, should not be in cabinet, Punjab AG says

Firdous Ashiq Awan stands accused of contempt, should not be in cabinet, Punjab AG says
COVID-19 resurge: PM Imran Khan to chair NCC meeting today

COVID-19 resurge: PM Imran Khan to chair NCC meeting today
PM Imran Khan reiterates introducing uniform curriculum to eliminate class divide

PM Imran Khan reiterates introducing uniform curriculum to eliminate class divide
Bilawal Bhutto says PPP manifesto not made on others’ whims

Bilawal Bhutto says PPP manifesto not made on others’ whims

Latest

view all