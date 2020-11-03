Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Altaf claims he is unable to pay bills due to 'financial stress'

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

MQM leader Altaf Hussain. — Geo.tv/Files 

LONDON: MQM leader Altaf Hussain has claimed that he is facing financial difficulties and is hence unable to pay bills and expenditures - three weeks after the London High Court’s Deputy High Court Judge Peter Knox issued freezing orders on the six properties controlled by him following an application for their takeover by the MQM-Pakistan.

Late on Monday night, the MQM leader’s deputy Mustafa Azizabadi issued a hand-written letter by Altaf Hussain from the MQM-London’s official Twitter account, appealing for funds and claiming that the party founder's financial situation has worsened.

The judge of the High Court London ordered that Altaf Hussain can continue to use Abbey View house, High View Gardens first house, Whitchurch Lane first house, Brookfield Avenue house, High View Gardens second house, Whitchurch Lane second house, and the MQM's 1st Floor Elizabeth House office till the outcome of the dispute between MQM-Pakistan and Altaf Hussain.

However, he barred Altaf Hussain and his associates from selling these properties.

The letter from Hussain claimed that he has come under serious financial stress after the events of 22 August 2016, when he raised slogans against the unity of Pakistan and his party effectively sacked him. Hussain claimed that he has sold two properties since 22 August 2016 to run the affairs of his party to ‘look after the families of martyrs and to pay for the costs of running MQM operations.”

He further claimed that legal cases against him in Britain “have caused huge financial strains” on his resources.

It can be confirmed that the cases against Hussain have been initiated by his former colleagues in London and Karachi.

The MQM-Pakistan’s lawyer Barrister Nazar Mohammad said he lodged a case at the London High Court at the request of the MQM-Pakistan’s leader Syed Aminul Haq.

Altaf Husain also faces a defamation claim from prominent Pakistani anchor Saleem Safi who hosts the Jirga show on Geo News. Hussain had made serious accusations against Safi in a broadcast about the Taliban.

Safi’s lawyer Rizwan Sulehria said he had sued Hussain on behalf of Safi over seriously defamatory and false allegations. “Saleem Safi instructed me [to take legal action] after Altaf Hussain made baseless [claims] against Safi. We have engaged Altaf Hussain’s lawyers and will be issuing court proceedings soon.”

Hussain further claimed in the letter: “I have not been able to pay the council tax, gas and electricity bills and other expenditures due to financial issues. I request you to consider offering your finical support to help the movement.”

Mustafa Azizabadi further tweeted that the MQM is “in extreme financial crisis, please help the party”.

Azizabadi added he was writing "with a broken heart" that the leader who “personally distributed millions and billions amongst the party workers and got his followers to become MNAs, MPAs, Senators, ministers, advisors, and mayors who became billionaires but the same leader is today asking for financial help”.

Exactly a year ago in November last year, Altaf Hussain had requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help by giving asylum and financial help to him and his companions.

In a speech watched online by thousands of people, the MQM leader had said he would like to travel to India because his grandfathers are buried there.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged Altaf Hussain and he will stand trial in about three months at the Old Bailey.

