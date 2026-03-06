Hegseth warns Iran miscalculating US ability to sustain war

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks about the joint security agreement at the inaugural Americas Counter Cartel Conference with regional defense and security leaders at US Southern Command headquarters in Doral, Florida, US, March 5, 2026. — Reuters

TAMPA: TAMPA: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Thursday that Iran was making a serious miscalculation if it believed the United States could not sustain the ongoing war, stressing that Washington had the resources and resolve to continue the military campaign for as long as necessary.

The Pentagon earlier this week said the military campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury, is focused on destroying Iran’s offensive missiles, missile production and navy, while not allowing Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.

“There’s no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we’re trying to achieve,” Hegseth said.

He added that Trump was “having a heck of a say in who runs Iran given the ongoing operation.”

In a telephone interview with Reuters on Thursday, Trump said the United States would have to help pick the next person to lead the country.

The US and Israeli military campaign that started on Saturday has hit targets across the country and triggered Iranian retaliatory strikes in the region as Tehran seeks to impose a high cost on the United States, Israel and their allies.

Iran has attacked countries including Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Fire crews in Bahrain extinguished a blaze at a refinery following a missile strike.

Azerbaijan became the latest country drawn in, as it accused Iran of firing drones at its territory and ordered its southern airspace closed for 12 hours.

Hegseth said by striking countries in the region, Iran would only bring them closer to the United States.

“It’s actually firming up the unity of the resistance in order to focus exactly where we need to,” Hegseth said.

Next phase of operations

The United States has hit more than 2,000 targets in Iran, including Iranian warships.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, said US forces had destroyed 30 Iranian warships, including an Iranian drone carrier ship earlier on Thursday.

Cooper said the United States was hitting Iran’s ability to rebuild.

“As we transition to the next phase of this operation, we will systematically dismantle Iran’s missile production capability for the future, and that’s absolutely in progress,” Cooper said, adding that it would take some time.

The US military has identified the six US Army Reserve soldiers killed when a drone slammed into a US military facility in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

Trump and other senior officials have warned the Iran conflict will result in more US military deaths.

Hegseth, during the press conference, said Iran was making a mistake if it believed that the United States could not sustain the ongoing war, adding that Washington had just begun to fight.

“Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation,” Hegseth said. “We set the timeline.”