Travis Scott turns off social media to put family first

Travis Scott to steer clear of social media especially during 'such a critical time in the world right now'

Travis Scott had got his fans thinking that he deleted his Instagram account after getting trolled for his viral Batman outfit for Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday party.



However, the actual reason behind deleting his account is completely different.

As revealed by sources, Travis went off social media to give time to his family.

Page Six confirmed a source as saying that the rapper is “focusing on his family,” which includes Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster.

“Halloween had nothing to do with it,” the source said. “He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.”

The source further said that it’s “important” for Travis to steer clear of social media especially during “such a critical time in the world right now.”

Travis and Kylie had recently sparked reunion buzz after intimate pictures of them together broke the internet.

While it is unclear if they are back together, they do share a healthy co-parenting relationship for their daughter.

On Travis's birthday in April, Kylie told him, "Love you forever."