Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott turns off social media to put family first

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Travis Scott to steer clear of social media especially during 'such a critical time in the world right now'

Travis Scott had got his fans thinking that he deleted his Instagram account after getting trolled for his viral Batman outfit for Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday party.

However, the actual reason behind deleting his account is completely different.

As revealed by sources, Travis went off social media to give time to his family.

Page Six confirmed a source as saying that the rapper is “focusing on his family,” which includes Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster.

“Halloween had nothing to do with it,” the source said. “He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.”

The source further said that it’s “important” for Travis to steer clear of social media especially during “such a critical time in the world right now.”

Travis and Kylie had recently sparked reunion buzz after intimate pictures of them together broke the internet.

While it is unclear if they are back together, they do share a healthy co-parenting relationship for their daughter.

On Travis's birthday in April, Kylie told him, "Love you forever."

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class
Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid as she votes for the first time in US election 2020

Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid as she votes for the first time in US election 2020
US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself

US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself
Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Meghan Markle makes history by voting early in 2020 US election breaking royal protocol

Meghan Markle makes history by voting early in 2020 US election breaking royal protocol
Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick
Beyonce shares untold story about her leisure activities

Beyonce shares untold story about her leisure activities
Prince Charles and Prince William's illness made the Queen upset

Prince Charles and Prince William's illness made the Queen upset
Khloe Kardashian expertly puts pregnancy rumour to rest

Khloe Kardashian expertly puts pregnancy rumour to rest
Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report

Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report
Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'

Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'

Latest

view all