Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Will.i.am calls Donald Trump an 'embarrassment' as he gives his take on US election

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Rapper and songwriter Will.i.am criticized Donald Trump as well as his supporters as he likened them to those who are in 'abusive relationships.'

The 45-year-old Black Eyed Peas front man made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday and gave his take on the ongoing US presidential election.

“That’s [like] with any abusive relationship. There’s people that stick with their spouses and go through abuse because they don’t know how to leave,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean that they’re happy, they just don’t have the strength or the courage to get out and change and switch it up and have faith in something else. That’s all they know,” he added.

He went on and termed the Republican presidential candidate an “embarrassment.”

“For the past four years, people have settled and just [taken] the embarrassment and ridiculous antics of how he behaves and how he divides and how he steers hate,” he continued.

“Another four years of that would be detrimental for the course of America. We’re in 2020 now, by 2024, the world is totally different,” he said.

Speaking about his coronavirus pandemic response, the musician said: “Having just gone through the past 9 months, with so many people losing loved ones, so many people out of jobs, so many people who can’t pay their rent because they have to have a paycheck and are facing eviction  . . .The past 9 months has been horrific.”

“And for America to be the leading country in the world, we’re acting like we’re a third world country with the way we’ve handled things. So, I believe people want a better next four years, a stable next four years. I believe that people want an equal opportunity after seeing the divide in America, the racial tension right alongside COVID,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people that have anxiety on both the Democrat and Republican side, and I think, by force, people are coming together,” he added.

