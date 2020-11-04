Jennifer Aniston makes final appeal to US voters as polling nears its end

Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Aniston's final appeal to voters: 'We must count every single one of them'

American actor Jennifer Aniston is encouraging her colossal fan base to vote in her final appeal as the polls draw closer to an end. 

The Friends actor, 51, had been using her social media platform to raise awareness about the election and voting and as the poling day finally began and reaches its end, she pleaded with them to exercise their democratic right.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the actor shared a post about how each vote in the election mattered.

“102 million votes were cast before November 3…and we must count EVERY SINGLE one of them,” she wrote on her Instagram.

In an earlier post, the Murder Mystery actor shared a photo of her dog and wrote: “Happy election day.”

She went on to throw a Star Wars reference as well by sharing a photo of a Yoda-shaped cocktail glass, and wrote: “May the force be with us.”

