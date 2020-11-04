Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's brother orders BBC inquiry into infamous Panorama interview

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, has blasted BBC over fake documents that were created just to bag an interview with his sister, 25 years back. 

The 9th Earl Spencer penned a charged letter against the channel and demanded an inquiry into the case over a “whitewashed” letter in regards to the fake bank documents that were shown to him.

He lambasted the organization’s “sheer dishonesty” and accused the interview Martin Bashir of being involved in “yellow journalism.”

Diana’s Panorama interview in 1996 had been quite explosive as she made several startling claims about her life in the royal family.

Back in September, for the first time ever, BBC had confessed Charles Spencer was shown bank statements by Martin Bashir that had been created by the graphic designer of the firm after he was approached by him in an attempt to bag an interview with Princess Diana.

This was in stark contrast with the internal probe that was done by BBC on Bashir in 1996 which found out that he hadn't used fake documents to get the interview. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming

Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming
Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort

Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort
Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'

Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'
Cher plans to ‘jump all over’ if Joe Biden wins the 2020 US election

Cher plans to ‘jump all over’ if Joe Biden wins the 2020 US election
India's 'Sayonee' remake with Arijit Singh has Pakistani music lovers outraged!

India's 'Sayonee' remake with Arijit Singh has Pakistani music lovers outraged!
Cardi B urges fans to turn in their ballots: ‘go vote, Its easy peasy’

Cardi B urges fans to turn in their ballots: ‘go vote, Its easy peasy’
Lady Gaga’s dad shows support for Trump, ignoring his insult aimed at singer

Lady Gaga’s dad shows support for Trump, ignoring his insult aimed at singer

Kanye West concedes US presidential race

Kanye West concedes US presidential race
Christina Aguilera dons high-couture fashion to deliver new voting PSA: ‘you can’

Christina Aguilera dons high-couture fashion to deliver new voting PSA: ‘you can’
Prince Harry’s support for Biden to ‘infuriate Downing Street and Buckingham palace’

Prince Harry’s support for Biden to ‘infuriate Downing Street and Buckingham palace’

Chrissy Teigen fearful of 'dying' or becoming a 'handmaid' if Trump wins US election

Chrissy Teigen fearful of 'dying' or becoming a 'handmaid' if Trump wins US election

Latest

view all