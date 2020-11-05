Can't connect right now! retry
Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead

US President Donald Trump looks on. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump's campaign demanded a recount in the state of Wisconsin after Joe Biden emerged with a slender lead there.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. "The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

Wisconsin is one of a handful of states where the fate of the US election now hangs in the balance.

With 94 percent of votes counted in the state, Biden led Trump by about 20,000 votes.

Although that was just a sliver of the more than 3.2 million votes cast altogether, Trump may have a hard time recovering that many through a typical recount.

A recount in Wisconsin during the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump took the state as part of his win against Democrat Hillary Clinton, found only 131 extra votes for Trump.

"20,000 is a high hurdle," former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, a Republican, tweeted.

With Trump and Biden neck and neck across the rest of the country, the deciding states in their contest have come down to Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

