Those who can't endure pressure, won't fight for public's rights: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz kick-started weeklong political campaign for the November 15 Gilgit-Baltistan election with a public gathering in Skardu on Thursday.

Maryam began her speech by thanking former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervez Rasheed and former GB chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman for staying by Nawaz Sharif's side through thick and thin.

"Today, politicking has changed. And it should change," she told the crowd. "Those who remain loyal to their party and aren't sell outs, deserve votes."

"I have heard that out of our 16 candidates, eight or nine have changed loyalties. Remember this when you go out to vote that those who cannot endure pressure, will never stand for the public's rights."

"Promise me you will not vote for those who change their loyalties. Those who backstab their party do not deserve your votes."

"The fake prime minister [Imran Khan] announced to make GB a province. You may be a fake premier but you are still a premier. You don't realise how people are struggling due to inflation."

Blaming the incumbent government for sugar and wheat crisis, Maryam recalled the premier's promise of 10 million jobs. "Has any youth in Skardu found employment? Did he fulfil his promise to provide housing?"

Addressing PM Imran, Maryam said: "you promised "tabdeeli" [change] in nine days. Your promises are fake."

She urged the people of Skardu to send the "lying premier" home. "He is about to go. The last push will be given by the people of GB."

GB campaign

According to The News, Maryam is scheduled to meet local PML-N leadership and address public rallies. According to PML-N media department, the politicians is headed to Skardu today and will address a public rally at Ghawari today.

Maryam will address public gatherings in Skardu, Dambodas, Gohkoch, Astor and Kochlas in the next seven days. A rally will be held from Shigar to Skardu on November 6 [tomorrow].

The PML-N local chapter will be hosting a dinner for the vice-president, GB president an former chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman.

During the visit, Maryam will also be briefed on PML-N's government's performance in the last five years and informed about development projects in the region.



