In a show of unity, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz hugs Hamza, Shahbaz at NAB court

Monday Nov 02 2020
Monday Nov 02, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz hugged her cousin Hamza Shahbaz and party president, Shahbaz Sharif, in what was seen as a symbol of unity, as she arrived at a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court here on Monday.

Chants of solidarity and support from the PML-N's political workers welcomed Maryam Nawaz, who went in for a hug when she saw her cousin, Hamza, and then kindly patted his face. She then turned towards Shahbaz who embraced her in tender-hearted manner.

PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the courtroom.

'Family is united'

While speaking to media, Maryam Nawaz underlined that those who were making claims about the "'Sheen League, Noon League, and Meem League' have got the message that we are together", she said. "These petty people have been saying this for 30 years.

"This family is united and will remain united," the PML-N leader added.

According to sources, the party's top officials were expected to discuss various issues, including the Gilgit-Baltistan election and the controversy surrounding PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq.

Maryam Nawaz was also expected to talk about the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) meetings, the sources added.

'PML-N to win GB polls'

The PML-N VP also made a jibe towards the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led regime, saying no one was "as terrified of the democratic leadership as they are".

Speaking to Geo News, she said the PTI-led government "will have to suffer the standards that they are setting".

"It is reprehensible to be presented in an armoured vehicle," she added. 

Noting that the next year was that of the election, she said the PML-N would win the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

