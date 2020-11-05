Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Right Wing Watch shares Trump spiritual adviser Paula White's prayer and the Internet lost its calm

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Televangelist Paula White-Cain led an arguably creepy prayer service late Wednesday to help Republican president Donald Trump win the US Election 2020 and the Internet is in tears over what she prayed for.

Paula White, who has been associated with Donald Trump ever since he entered the White House back in 2016, was brutally trolled for claiming that "angels are being dispatched" to help the Republican president win.

Fetching some hilarious reactions on the Internet, the video shows White telling viewers that "angelic reinforcement" has been summoned from Africa and South America. "The angels are coming here in the name of Jesus from Africa," she said, in a sing-song, evangelical tone.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below!

Using Trump's claim of US Election 2020 theft from yesterday, Paula White said she was fighting what she called were the "demonic confederacies" from attempting to steal the polls.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it," Trump had said Wednesday in a tweet that Twitter quickly flagged as "disputed" and "misleading".

Making animated movements as she spoke, she said: "I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear, victory, victory, victory!"

Paula White then turned up 'weirdness' metre, claiming that angels had "been dispatched from Africa right now".

"They're coming here, in the name of Jesus," she asserted.

Some had very sarcastic comments:

Others asked some hard-hitting questions:



More From World:

Biden pledges to rejoin Paris agreement as US formally withdraws

Biden pledges to rejoin Paris agreement as US formally withdraws
Will the courts intervene in the US election?

Will the courts intervene in the US election?
China rejects Indian statement over GB’s provisional provincial status

China rejects Indian statement over GB’s provisional provincial status
US Election 2020: Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud

US Election 2020: Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud
Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead

Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead
Saudi Arabia's new reforms to address foreign workers' job mobility, visa issues

Saudi Arabia's new reforms to address foreign workers' job mobility, visa issues

New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term

New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term
Republican incumbents hold off Democratic challengers for US Senate

Republican incumbents hold off Democratic challengers for US Senate
Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump as US election nears climax

Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump as US election nears climax
Biden vs Trump: Tensions in Portland rise as protesters burn US flags

Biden vs Trump: Tensions in Portland rise as protesters burn US flags
Michael Vaughan asks fans to describe US elections in cricketing terms, garners hilarious responses

Michael Vaughan asks fans to describe US elections in cricketing terms, garners hilarious responses
White House staff members can't wait to be 'free' of Donald Trump: report

White House staff members can't wait to be 'free' of Donald Trump: report

Latest

view all