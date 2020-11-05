Right Wing Watch shares Trump spiritual adviser Paula White's prayer and the Internet lost its calm

Televangelist Paula White-Cain led an arguably creepy prayer service late Wednesday to help Republican president Donald Trump win the US Election 2020 and the Internet is in tears over what she prayed for.



Paula White, who has been associated with Donald Trump ever since he entered the White House back in 2016, was brutally trolled for claiming that "angels are being dispatched" to help the Republican president win.

Fetching some hilarious reactions on the Internet, the video shows White telling viewers that "angelic reinforcement" has been summoned from Africa and South America. "The angels are coming here in the name of Jesus from Africa," she said, in a sing-song, evangelical tone.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below!



Using Trump's claim of US Election 2020 theft from yesterday, Paula White said she was fighting what she called were the "demonic confederacies" from attempting to steal the polls.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it," Trump had said Wednesday in a tweet that Twitter quickly flagged as "disputed" and "misleading".

Making animated movements as she spoke, she said: "I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear, victory, victory, victory!"



Paula White then turned up 'weirdness' metre, claiming that angels had "been dispatched from Africa right now".

"They're coming here, in the name of Jesus," she asserted.

Some had very sarcastic comments:

Others asked some hard-hitting questions:







