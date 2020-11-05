Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement on Eugenie’s wedding was ‘no coincidence’

Meghan Markle had been heavily criticized after she 'overshadowed' Princess Eugenie on her wedding by announcing her pregnancy.

And subsequent to her bombshell news, many members of the royal family as well as some critics and fans had lambasted the Duchess of Sussex for ‘overshadowing’ Princess Eugenie on her big day.

Royal editor for Vanity Fair Katie Nicholl and expert Tom Quinn said during Channel 5’s documentary, Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses that Meghan’s announcement had been deliberate.

"That day was somewhat overshadowed when, just a day later, Harry and Meghan publicly announced that they were expecting their first child,” she said,

"It's understood that they shared that news with close family friends at the wedding itself. Understandably that was upsetting for Princess Eugenie,” she went on to say.

Royal author Tom Quinn also said: “Although Meghan and Eugenie get on perfectly well, they are not good friends. I just don't believe it was a coincidence."

Princess Eugenie had to make compromise for Harry and Meghan earlier as well as she had to put her wedding on hold for the Sussex pair to tie the knot.

“Because of the order of hierarchy, she actually had to wait for Prince Harry to marry Meghan before she could marry Jack, even though they'd been engaged for a long time,” said Nicholl.

Quinn added: "There was a certain amount of upset about that. Upset about being told, 'you've got to wait, the British public won't be able to be even remotely enthusiastic about this wedding'."