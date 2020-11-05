Is Iqra Aziz also watching Amazon Prime show Mirzapur?

Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz. — Instagram

Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz seems to be enjoying the famous Amazon Prime series Mirzapur, according to her Instagram story, where she revealed her favourite actor from the series.



The screengrab of Iqra Aziz's Instagram story. — Instagram

Aziz, in the story, wrote: "Hayee Kaleen bhaiya ap mere favourite ho." [Oh Kaleen, you are my favourite.]

Pankaj Tripathi plays the leading role of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen bhaiya.



The Amazon Prime Video original has a star-studded cast, including Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi, among others.

Mirzapur's season 2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

The story revolves around a shocking incident at a wedding procession that ignites a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur, according to IMDB.