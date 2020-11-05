Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Is Iqra Aziz also watching Amazon Prime show Mirzapur?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz. — Instagram 

Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz seems to be enjoying the famous Amazon Prime series Mirzapur, according to her Instagram story, where she revealed her favourite actor from the series.

The screengrab of Iqra Aziz's Instagram story. — Instagram

Aziz, in the story, wrote: "Hayee Kaleen bhaiya ap mere favourite ho." [Oh Kaleen, you are my favourite.]

Pankaj Tripathi plays the leading role of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen bhaiya.

The Amazon Prime Video original has a star-studded cast, including Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi, among others.

Mirzapur's season 2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

The story revolves around a shocking incident at a wedding procession that ignites a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur, according to IMDB.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour', say police

Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour', say police
Pakistan confirms it refused landing permission for flight carrying deportees from UK

Pakistan confirms it refused landing permission for flight carrying deportees from UK
Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months

Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months
Punjab government to provide a free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools

Punjab government to provide a free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools
Russia's special forces contingent arrives in Pakistan for 'Druzhba 5'

Russia's special forces contingent arrives in Pakistan for 'Druzhba 5'
Jahangir Tareen plans to return to Pakistan this month: sources

Jahangir Tareen plans to return to Pakistan this month: sources
Prime Minister Imran Khan shares photo of mother, grandmother

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares photo of mother, grandmother
Inside story: Govt's allies express strong reservations to PM Imran Khan during luncheon

Inside story: Govt's allies express strong reservations to PM Imran Khan during luncheon
'We are under attack': Aamir Liaquat, wife test positive for coronavirus

'We are under attack': Aamir Liaquat, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan attaches 'great importance' to relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan attaches 'great importance' to relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina: Gen Bajwa
ARU 'not even entitled to proceed against a peon at PM Office', Justice Mansoor Ali Shah says

ARU 'not even entitled to proceed against a peon at PM Office', Justice Mansoor Ali Shah says
Coronavirus: Pakistan education ministers decide to keep schools open

Coronavirus: Pakistan education ministers decide to keep schools open

Latest

view all