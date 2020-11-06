Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Bieber's spiritual leader Carl Lentz sacked from Church duties

Carl Lentz - Hillsong pastor and spiritual adviser to singer Justin Bieber - had to face consequences of 'moral failures', according to report.

Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong, announced the termination in an online statement on Wednesday.

As per reports, Lentz was the lead pastor of the New York location and one-time spiritual adviser to singer Justin Bieber. He has not publicly addressed his termination.

Thanking to Lentz and his wife for their work in the church, Houston wrote: "This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl."

"They have a heart for people and we are confident that after a time of rest and restoration, God will use Carl in another way outside of Hillsong church. In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here," he said.

Houston did not reveal what led to the firing, saying in his statement that the decision was made "following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

The church is known for attracting a number of celebrity worshippers including Bieber, his wife Hailey, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, according to a 2017 GQ article.

According to a media outlet Lentz also baptized Bieber in NBA player Tyson Chandler's bathtub.

