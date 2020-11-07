TV anchor Steve Kornacki lauded by Chrissy Teigen for tireless US election coverage

Steve Kornacki has received appreciations on social media from eminent people like Chrissy Teigen

TV anchor Steve Kornacki has been receiving massive applaud on Twitter and supermodel Chrissy Teigen is not holding back.

The US media is having sleepless nights, working tirelessly to keep the citizens updated with minute-to-minute updates.

Amid continuous three-day coverage, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki has received appreciations on social media for his ongoing air-time, informing audiences on the latest poll numbers, and sharing his election analysis.



Chrissy Teigen did the same when she shared a picture on her Twitter handle where she could be seen rubbing her eyes, trying to avoid sleep.



"I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die," Teigen captioned the picture.

Steve has been so invested in his job lately that several people also pointed out that the anchor might not even have left the office and has constantly been wearing the same shift for the past 24 hours.



"So...I'm not judging. Not criticizing. But Steve Kornacki is wearing the same clothes as yesterday, right? Has the guy left the set since Tuesday?" a Twitter user wrote.