Saturday Nov 07 2020
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, November 7.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112 
114.5 
Canadian Dollar119.5
121.5
China Yuan 
23.85
24
Euro 
186.5
189
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal 
42.5
43.1
UAE Dirham 
43.5
44
UK Pound Sterling 
207
211
US Dollar 
159.4
160.1 


