AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7

Saturday Nov 07, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, November 7.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|112
|114.5
|Canadian Dollar
|119.5
|121.5
|China Yuan
|23.85
|24
|Euro
|186.5
|189
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|42.5
|43.1
|UAE Dirham
|43.5
|44
|UK Pound Sterling
|207
|211
|US Dollar
|159.4
|160.1