entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland shares photo leak, sending fans into a tizzy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

As of yet, the title of Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man 3' has not been made official

British actor Tom Holland has sent Marvel into a frenzy after he unveiled an exclusive look from the upcoming Spider-Man film. 

The actor, 24, turned to his Instagram with a photo leak from the set of the film and it’s a direct depiction of how most of us spent the year 2020.

Alongside the photo of him donning a Spidey suit, Holland wrote: Wear a mask, I'm wearing two..."

View this post on Instagram

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two...

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

The same shot was also shared on the film’s official Instagram page, leading fans into believing that the upcoming superhero flick could reference the ongoing pandemic as well.

Back in October, Holland had shared a selfie video of him where he announced that he had landed in Atlanta for the film’s shoot.

"Okay, so we just landed in Atlanta and it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!" he had said.

As of yet, the title of the film has not been made official but the project will bring back some familiar faces, including Zendaya’s MJ and Marisa Tomei as May Parker. Apart from that, Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Doctor Strange as well. 

