PM Imran Khan makes an impromptu stop at Baba Farid's shrine in Pakpattan

PM Imran Khan at the shrine of Sufi poet Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan. Photo: Muhammad Umair/Twitter

PAKPATTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan made an impromptu stop-over at the shrine of Sufi poet Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan on his way to Hafizabad on Saturday.

The premier was received by civil and police officials at the helipad when he arrived in Pakpattan. He traveled straight to the shrine to pay his respects. PM Imran Khan offered fateha and laid flowers at the Sufi poet's grave.

PM Imran is scheduled to lay foundation of a university and a hospital, and address a public gathering in Hafizabad today.