Sunday Nov 08 2020
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs42.7 while it was sold at Rs43.2 at the opening. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42.7 while it was sold at Rs43.2 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 8.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112
114.5 
Canadian Dollar119
121
China Yuan 
24.05
24.2
Euro 
186
188.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.7
43.2
UAE Dirham42.7
43.2
UK Pound Sterling206.5
210.5
US Dollar158.8
159.6


