AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

Sunday Nov 08, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42.7 while it was sold at Rs43.2 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 8.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|112
|114.5
|Canadian Dollar
|119
|121
|China Yuan
|24.05
|24.2
|Euro
|186
|188.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|42.7
|43.2
|UAE Dirham
|42.7
|43.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|206.5
|210.5
|US Dollar
|158.8
|159.6