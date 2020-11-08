Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra ecstatic on America choosing Biden and Harris: 'It was amazing to witness this'

Priyanka Chopra applauds everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy

Priyanka Chopra is proud to see how the US voted in majority in favour of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The global icon penned an inspiring note on the occasion to mark Biden's win, as well as, Harris's incredible feat of making history as the first female Vice President of the US.

"America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function," Priyanka wrote via an Instagram post.

"It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!!" the White Tiger starlet added.



