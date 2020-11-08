Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were bullied in school for the same reasons

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might not be the best of friends but when it comes to their past experiences, the two are similar in more ways than one.



According to reports, both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge had trouble being liked at school and were less popular for one major reason.

As per The Sun, the two were disliked for being “too perfect” as a former classmate of Kate, Jessica Hay said that while she was attendting Downe House School, “she was picked on because she was perfect, well turned-out and lovely.”

On the other hand, Meghan too had a similar school experience on the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in their book Finding Freedom.

“Meghan’s willingness to help others and her drive to excel meant she often was deemed ‘fake’ by classmates as school who felt it was impossible for anyone to be that ‘perfect,’” the authors wrote.

“However, Meghan never thought she was perfect. In fact, she often felt she had more to prove,” they added.