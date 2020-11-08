Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Faysal Quraishi posts an adorable snap of son on Instagram, melts his fans’ hearts

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Faysal Quraishi poses with his baby boy, Farmaan Quraishi (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Faysal Quraishi took to his Instagram page on Sunday and spread some fatherly love by posting a new picture with his son.

In the snapshot, Quraishi lied sideways and looked at the camera, while his cute little son Farmaan sat next to him, turned his gaze away from the lens, and melted countless heart with his toothless smile.

“Bond is stronger than blood. The family grows stronger by bond,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor also tagged his wife Sana Faysal as well as his daughter Aayat Quraishi.

Within an hour of going live, the photo garnered more than 20,000 likes. Besides, many of his fans flocked to the comments section and posted close to 300 messages in which they sent their blessings to both the father and the son.

“Awww, what a beautiful picture!! Frame worthy,” one of his followers commented.

“You are absolutely right, sir. Beautiful picture!” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Masha Allah. Stay blessed!!” a third fan wrote.

Quraishi also used a #NoShaveNovember hashtag in the caption, corresponding to a month-long, social media campaign to raise awareness and funding for cancer prevention, research and education.

