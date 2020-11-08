Can't connect right now! retry
Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Taylor Swift is well known within Hollywood for her flair for songwriting, and her latest album Folklore subs as proof to her resounding talent.

According to one of the most recent revelations, the Grammy award-winning singer wrote two of her songs, from the album, after being inspired by her late paternal grandfather.

One of the songs in question, Epiphany has been written solely from her grandfather’s life perspective as a World War II veteran.

Taylor even payed homage to her late grandfather through another song titled Cardigan, all by showcasing a photograph of him right in the middle of the mesmerizing visuals.

Taylor made these revelations during one of her interviews with Vulture, and her collaborative artist, Aaron Dessne, even broke down how the entire song was shot and made.

Dessne even touched upon the creative journey and admitted, “I think she just heard it, and instantly, this song came to her, which is really an important one

Epiphany is “The story of her grandfather, who was a soldier, and partially then a story about a nurse in modern times. I don’t know if this is how she did it, but to me, it’s like a nurse, doctor, or medical professional, where med school doesn’t fully prepare you for seeing someone pass away or just the difficult emotional things that you’ll encounter in your job. In the past, heroes were just soldiers. Now they’re also medical professionals.”

He concluded by saying, “There are some things that you see that are hard to talk about. You can’t talk about it. You just bear witness to them. But there’s something else incredibly soothing and comforting about this song. To me, it’s this Icelandic kind of feel, almost classical. My brother did really beautiful orchestration of it.”

