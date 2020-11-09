‘War hero’ Prince Andrew humiliatingly left out of memorial service led by Queen

Prince Andrew is one of the most controversial members of the British royal family and for that reason, he remained absent from the recent memorial service held on Sunday.

The Duke of York faced a humiliating snub by the family members for the Remembrance Sunday service that was headed by Queen Elizabeth II, to honour the fallen soldiers.

After having relinquished his role in the royal family nearly a year ago over his alleged ties with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew remains absent from some of the major family events.

Despite having served as a Royal Naval helicopter pilot in the war with Argentina from which he returned as a hero, the duke was shunned during the commemoratory service for the armed forces.

His fall to grace happened following his train wreck of an interview with BBC regarding his ties with Epstein.

He issued statement days later about stepping away from royal duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said.