Monday Nov 09 2020
PML-N's Capt Safdar tests positive for coronavirus

Monday Nov 09, 2020

A report said Captain Safdar's lungs have been affected due to the coronavirus. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: PML-N lader Capt (retd) Safdar Awan tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, Geo News reported.

Capt (retd) Safdar, the spouse of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, returned to Lahore from Gilgit-Baltistan where he was participating in the election campaign ahead of November 15 polls.

According to Geo News, the PML-N leader is admitted and receiving treatment at the Sharif Medical City Hospital.

Last month, Capt (retd) Safdar was briefly arrested during the couple's stay in Karachi for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) event. The development came a day after he chanted political slogans at the Quaid's mausoleum. 

